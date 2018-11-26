Africa: Pre-Match Quotes - South Africa Vs Zambia

Desiree Ellis (Head Coach- South Africa)

We had a smooth trip from Cape Coast to Accra and the reception was fantastic. We have been here before, when we played Ghana in the friendly prior to the start of the competition.

This game against Zambia for us is very important because we want to stay top of the group. It's not going to be an easy match because we also know that Zambia are also in it, so we just have to make sure that we execute our plans really well and we get the positive result that we want.

We must make sure that we stay focused, as we take one match at a time. We not getting ahead of ourselves because we know what is out there for us since we have not fully qualified to the semifinals and qualify to the World Cup.

We are not taking any team likely and you underestimate any team in this competition at your own peril. So we stay focused and make sure everybody is on board. We have a few analyses on our opponents, but the most important is to execute them and for the players to get stuck to the game plan.

We don't have any injuries at all in camp, one player on a yellow card but no suspensions. So we are happy and very ready to meet Zambia.

Leandra Smeda (Forward- South Africa)

The spirit in the team is high, we are confident, but we know the next game is going to be a tough game. We've played Zambia before, so we know what to expect from them and we know they are going to try to come hard at us trying to win. But we have to stay focused on the goal ahead of us and that is to get a good result to take us through.

We know as a team we need to work hard to try and reach our goal which is to qualify for the Women's World Cup. We will approach the game the same way we have done in the previous ones, to go for a win.

One of the things we've learnt in past tournaments is to score as many goals we can through the chances we end up creating and that is what we are doing at this tournament.

The team we have will not just sit back and defend because we need just a draw to go. Nothing will change against Zambia. We are going for all three points, now that we have our destiny in our own hands.

Bruce Mwape (Head Coach- Zambia)

In the game that we played Equatorial Guinea, the girls expressed themselves very well and played according to instructions. But in the game against Nigeria, they lost their discipline in terms of what the coaches told them.

Most of the girls did not play according to instructions, especially in the second half where we allowed to many goals through our full back. But that is in the past now, because we have a game on Saturday that we need to win if indeed we want to stay in this competition.

We have three points and so has Nigeria. Its only South Africa that has 6 points, but even that they haven't qualified and will still need a good result against us. So the Group is wide open for the three of us and we know what we have to do is beat South Africa and hope for the best in the other Group game.

Nali Hazel Natasha (Goalkeeper- Zambia)

We haven't lost any confidence despite losing by that huge margin against Nigeria. That game is in the past now and we are looking ahead of our game against South Africa on Saturday. The coaches have told us to remain focused on the game ahead instead of dwelling on the past one, so that is what we are looking forward to as a team. We are hoping for the best in the game.

Our biggest task right now is beating South Africa and in football anything can happen so we are confident that we can beat them. Indeed the other Group B game which will be played at the same time in Cape Coast will have a bearing on our results here.

But we are not thinking about that. All we know is that we have to take our chances against South Africa and hope that after the game we hear some favorable news. We can't let what is happening at the other game affect us whilst the game is ongoing.