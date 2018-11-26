25 November 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UN Representative Holds Talks With Governor of South Kordofan On Humanitarian Aid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kadugli — The United Nations Resident Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, has held discussions with the Governor of South Kordofan the delivery of humanitarian assistance to areas under the control of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Governor Ahmed Mufadal told the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the meeting dealt with the position of the Government of Sudan regarding the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the SPLM-N areas.

The governor confirmed his government's agreement to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to rebel sites, but called on the United Nations to put more pressure on the SPLM-N factions.

Gwi-Yeop Son, who arrived in Kadugli on Thursday, explained that the purpose of the visit is to see some of the services provided by humanitarian and development organisations in the state, as well as to identify some developmental and humanitarian projects.

In her meeting, she discussed working with the state government to enhance support and humanitarian and development efforts and reduce the risk of poverty of the affected people in the state in order to achieve peace in South Kordofan.

Sudan

Bakri Informed On Kordofan's Renaissance Nafeer

The First Vice-President of the Republic, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on action plan of the High Ministerial… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.