Sudanese Student 'Critical' After NISS Beating

Dongola — A student at the University of Dongola in Sudan's Northern State is reportedly in critical condition in hospital after a severe beating by members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on Thursday.

The Independent Students' Congress said in a statement that members of the student body submitted a memorandum to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts on Thursday, demanding improvements to the university environment.

Members of the NISS then detained Abdallah El Jokar and Amir Ali from in front of the faculty buildings. The statement claims that that the NISS agents beat the students severely, which led to the transfer of El Jokar to the hospital in a critical condition amid tight security.