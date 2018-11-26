Sudan: 'RSF Holding Abducted Civilians in Darfur Valley'

Kabkabiya — 21 civilians abducted by the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main militia, from Kalinga area east of Nierteti in Central Darfur on Sunday are reportedly being held in a valley nearby Sarafaya between Kabkabiya in North Darfur and Abta in Central Darfur.

Witnesses from Kayalu near Sarafaya said that the detainees showed signs of torture and hunger.

El Shafee Abdallah, the coordinator of Central Darfur camps has appealed to the authorities and Unamid to move to save the lives of the abductees and release them.

On Sunday, an RSF force abducted more than 21 people, including a boy of 14, from east of Kalinga, purportedly in response to theft of camels by armed men.

A relative of one of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that paramilitaries of the RSF stationed east of the Kalinga area in Central Darfur attacked a group of people from 11 villages who were riding donkeys to Nierteti for shopping and detained 21 people including a boy aged 14 at gunpoint.

He said the militiamen condition freeing them with return of camels that have allegedly been stolen from the militiamen, or alternately paying compensation.