Sudan: Musa and Saudi Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, Sunday received at the Republican Palace the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Al Hassan bin Jabir, and discussed the bilateral relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting has underscored importance of the strategic relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Ambassador said in a press statement that the relations between Sudan and his country are witnessing more firmness based on the deeply-rooted tines and the common interest.

He said that the meeting has discussed implementation of Saudi investment projects in a number of Sudan states as well as the launched humanitarian projects.

He referred to arrival of a Saudi medical team which has conducted a number of surgeries at Alia Hospital in Omdurman.

He pointed to plans for implementing major Saudi - Sudanese investment projects in various fields.