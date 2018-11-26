25 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Musa and Saudi Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, Sunday received at the Republican Palace the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Al Hassan bin Jabir, and discussed the bilateral relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting has underscored importance of the strategic relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Ambassador said in a press statement that the relations between Sudan and his country are witnessing more firmness based on the deeply-rooted tines and the common interest.

He said that the meeting has discussed implementation of Saudi investment projects in a number of Sudan states as well as the launched humanitarian projects.

He referred to arrival of a Saudi medical team which has conducted a number of surgeries at Alia Hospital in Omdurman.

He pointed to plans for implementing major Saudi - Sudanese investment projects in various fields.

Sudan

Bakri Informed On Kordofan's Renaissance Nafeer

The First Vice-President of the Republic, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on action plan of the High Ministerial… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.