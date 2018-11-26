Sudan: Russian Investment for Oil and Fodder Production in Gezira

Medani — The Wali (governor) Gezira State Dr. Mohamed Tahir Elah has renewed his commitment to overcome all obstacles hindering attraction of national and foreign investments into the state. This came during a meeting at his office on Sunday with the delegation of the Russian Mero Cold Company for Agricultural and Animal Resources Production headed by its Director, Vladimir Ansenov, in the presence of the Director of the General Administration of Investment in the State Amir Yahya Harun and the Company's Legal and Economic Advisors Andre Mandil and Mohamed Mandeev. Dr. Elah enlisted a number of successful foreign investments in the state in various fields. For his part, the Director of the Russian Company announced their intention to establish a factory to produce six types of edible oils and feed as well as a farm to produce seeds to strengthen the state's efforts to indigenize the seed industry, praising the efforts of the State's Wali and his policy and creation of infrastructure to encourage investment. The Director of Investment Administration stressed the keenness of the state to address all investment issues, mobilize all the idle energies and develop the industrial, agricultural and animal sectors to increase production and productivity.