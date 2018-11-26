25 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistants of President Discuss Current Political Situation

Khartoum — The Assistants of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed and, who is the leader of the Beja Congress, and Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Sunday met at the Republican Palace and discussed the current political situation in the country and the issue of the elections for the year 2020.

The meeting also reviewed the adopted economic measures as well as the relations between the National Congress and the level of coordination between them in the national issues.

The two Assistants of the President have underscored the importance of political accord in the coming stage and the cooperation with all without exclusion.

