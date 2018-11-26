Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Report of Pharmaceutical Industry

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the National Prime Minister, Muttaz Musa, Sunday approved a report on the pharmaceutical industry - the reality and future vision, which was presented by the State Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Abul-Bishr Abdul-Rahman.

In a press statement, the minister said that there are 34 factories operating in the pharmaceutical industry field in Khartoum State, explaining that these factories are operating with a capacity exceeding 55%, producing 11 medicines of the pharmaceutical groups, employing around 4800 persons and contributing by 40% of medicines in Sudan.

He said that the Council of Ministers has underscored the importance of providing foreign currency for the medicines industry and gave a directive for establishing a fund at the Bank of Sudan to fund the production inputs for the pharmaceutical industry.