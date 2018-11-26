Libya: UN Mission Condemns Deadly Attack Against Police in Country's South-East

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has condemned a terrorist attack on a police station in Tezirbu, an oasis town in south-east of the country.

According to the UN Mission, at least eight civilians were killed and nine wounded in the attack, on Friday, which local authorities say was carried out by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da'esh) terrorist group.

Three people have also been abducted and a nine more are said to be missing, also believed to have been kidnapped.

In a statement, UNSMIL called for the immediate release of those taken away and for the safe return to their families.

"[We] remind the parties to the conflict of their obligation to protect civilians and call upon them to immediately cease targeting civilians and civilian objects in compliance with International Humanitarian Law," it added.

UNSMIL also urged all Libyan parties to set their differences aside and join efforts to defeat the terrorist threat imperiling the stability and security of the country.