Sudan: Talks Held Between Sudanese and Egyptian Ministers of Defence

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Ouf, and the visiting Egyptian Minister of Defence, Lt. Gn. Mohamed Zaki, Sunday held talks at the premises of the Ministry of Defence and agreed on strengthening the bilateral relations at all levels and establishing strategic partnerships in the military cooperation field.

In a press statement, the Chief of the Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Dr. Kamal Abdul-Maarouf, has described the talks between the two ministers as fruitful and successful.

He said that the two sides agreed on establishing joint projects between the Armed Forces in the two countries through expanding the mutual training sessions for officers and non-commissioned officers, increasing the opportunities at the military institutes in the two countries.

He stated that the two ministers also agreed on holding joint patrols and establishing joint forces in the near future at the border for combating terrorism and cross border crimes and keeping security and stability.

He pointed out that Sudan and Egypt have agreed on realizing intelligence and security cooperation in all fields and the establishment of training intelligence projects in both countries alternately and continuous coordination in all files related to the area and the region.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Maarouf indicated that the two sides also agreed to hold an annual meeting of the Defence Ministers alternately in the two countries, an annual meeting of the chiefs of staff also in rotation and another meeting at the level of heads of military intelligence in the two countries every six months, besides a meeting of liaison officers at the lower level every three months, adding that they stressed the importance of existence of liaison officers in Halfa and Aswan to monitor all abuses that may occur within the borders of the two countries.

He said that the two sides stressed that security in the two countries is a common one and there shall be continuous coordination to confront the dangers, threats and changes that at the region now, which are of security and strategic dimension and requires joint cooperation.