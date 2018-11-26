Sudan Elected As Member At Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Khartoum — Sudan has participated in a delegation headed by Ambassador Kamal Bashir Ahmed, the Permanent Representative of Sudan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at the 23rd Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in the Hague, at which Sudan has been elected as a member of the Executive Office of the Organization representing the African continent.

In his statement to the conference, the ambassador affirmed Sudan's interest in creating a world free of chemical weapons.

He also affirmed Sudan's commitment to the principles and objectives of the agreement and the state's confidence in the organization and its agencies and the number of effective activities carried out by the National Mechanism for the Prohibition of the Use of Chemical Weapons.