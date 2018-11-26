Somalia: Report Alleging Loss of U.S.$40Million At Finamce Ministry Nullified By Dep Speaker

The Second Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Mahad Awad termed "unprocedural" a report presented by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget.

Awad said the report lacked reference documents and sources.

The conclusion came after a heated debated in Parliament on Saturday afternoon.

Awad apologised to the Ministry of Finance and other government agencies involved saying "Proper procedures were not followed" in the report.

The report had accused the Ministry of Finance and the Banaadir Regional Administration of not accounting for up to $40M.

Analysts however read politics in the push and pull that was witnessed in Parliament on Saturday with ten members of the committee distancing themselves from the report.

The members claim they did not sign up to the report and were against it's release.

The secretary of the committee Abdullah Mohamed Nur defended the report and said he would offer as evidence videos and photographs of all members signing up to the report.

Finance Minister Abdirahman Beileh appeared before the Lower House and termed the report that put hom on the scope as "a dissapointment" "false"and "politicised".