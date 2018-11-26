Somalia: Somaliland President Visits Troops in Disputed Tukaraq Frontline

Breakaway region of Somaliland President Muse Bihi on Saturday visited the disputed town of Tukaraq and met with the self proclaimed's republic's soldiers on the frontline.

Bihi addressed the military personnel whom he praised and motivated them by pledging that he is formulating a policy to have the children of armed forces to get free education.

The President's trip dubbed 'peace and unity tour' comes at a time that several incidents of insecurity the Sool region beside the tension with neighbouring Puntland.

He later visited Lasanood where he adressed hundreds of residents of the town in the disputed Sool region. Somaliland captured the strategic town of Tukaraq from Puntland forces on January 8.