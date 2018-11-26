25 November 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland President Visits Troops in Disputed Tukaraq Frontline

Tagged:

Related Topics

Breakaway region of Somaliland President Muse Bihi on Saturday visited the disputed town of Tukaraq and met with the self proclaimed's republic's soldiers on the frontline.

Bihi addressed the military personnel whom he praised and motivated them by pledging that he is formulating a policy to have the children of armed forces to get free education.

The President's trip dubbed 'peace and unity tour' comes at a time that several incidents of insecurity the Sool region beside the tension with neighbouring Puntland.

He later visited Lasanood where he adressed hundreds of residents of the town in the disputed Sool region. Somaliland captured the strategic town of Tukaraq from Puntland forces on January 8.

Somalia

New U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Sees Path to Peace, Prosperity

A week before Donald Yamamoto arrived in Mogadishu, three car bombs exploded in the heart of the city, just outside the… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.