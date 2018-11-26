South Africa: ICC Bids for Women's Cricket to Be Included in Commonwealth Games

Cape Town — The International Cricket Council (ICC) has submitted a bid for the inclusion of T20 women's cricket into the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.

The bid, which has been made in partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will see one of the world's fastest growing women's team sports apply to become part of the Commonwealth Games family.

Cricket has made just one appearance at the Games previously, with men playing in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur where South Africa stood on top of the podium. The application for inclusion of women's cricket for Birmingham 2022 is part of the global strategy for cricket to inspire and empower women and girls around the world and to drive greater levels of inclusivity and opportunity throughout the sport.

"Cricket and the Commonwealth are inextricably linked and almost perfectly aligned with 910 million of cricket's one billion plus adult fans from Commonwealth countries. Creating a new partnership between women's cricket and the Commonwealth Games demonstrates the commitment both organisations have to growing women's sport and delivering greater equality, fairness and opportunity in sport across the Commonwealth," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said.

"Birmingham is the perfect place to launch this partnership as the city shares cricket's rich and diverse culture and heritage. 23 per cent of the city's residents have links to cricket playing nations outside the UK, the deep connection between cricket and Birmingham will bring people together and inspire future generations of players and fans of women's cricket. If cricket were to be staged in these Games, we know every team competing would be guaranteed 'home' support. There's a ready-made audience and ready-made infrastructure in the local vicinity."

Source: Sport24