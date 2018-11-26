Kenya: Fired Up in Korogocho - How Kenyan Woman Won Coveted UK Award

Nairobi — The death of a 12-year-old girl stabbed by her husband, who later led to the killing of her (Naomi's) elder brother and a leper who was gang-raped to death are the three incidents that changed Naomi Barasa's life.

Then, tears were her closest companion as she beat her soul to the dead corner, wondering why us? Why did my parents fail to work hard? And her big question was, why Korogocho?

Three decades later, the pain that was planted in the Korogocho girl at the age of 19 now a mother of four, aged 45 coupled by a myriad of societal problems ranging from lack of amenities to police brutality has won her an award in the United Kingdom.

An award as a result of voting by lawyers and human rights defenders in the United Kingdom; the Sir Henry Brooke Awards for Human Rights Defenders.

"These awards are presented to human rights defenders who encapsulate the qualities Sir Henry most admired and reflected in his own life - selflessness, courage and commitment to seeking justice for the oppressed and the marginalized," read a descriptive statement printed on the trophy, which was presented to her by United Kingdom Justice of the Supreme Court, the Right Hon. Lady Arden DBE on November 13.

Barasa - the Campaigns Manager at the Amnesty International Kenya - has lost count of the numbers of times she has been held in police stations, at some time while heavily pregnant or with a few months old baby, all in the name of fighting for the downtrodden - her kind, her people.

It is a journey that started from her bedroom - a shack- which also served as a kitchen and a brainstorming 'boardroom' for tens of youths in Korogocho slums.

Some 50 metres away from her bedroom and just across Nairobi River was and still is the Dandora dumpsite, a "cursed blessing" to the community, she says.

Capital FM News traced Barasa at her maternal home where she shared her long journey, which is characterised by bravery, pain, determination and selflessness.

Here is the story of a human rights defender, once rated the 7th bravest women in the world, ahead of known personalities like the late Wangari Maathai, the Nobel Laureate.

She is a lady who once led hundreds of youths to form a human barricade along the main road leading to Korogocho in a bid to stop an imminent demolition of their houses.

This gave the bulldozers one option; crash everyone to death before they can proceed and demolish their homes.

But first, we had to settle where this interview would be held.

"I wanted we do the interview at the quarry which had been turned a dumpsite. It is at that point my brother was killed in cold blood; it remains symbolic to me and my journey," Barasa told Capital FM News.

But we were advised not to do it from there by relatives and friends, who cited safety concerns.

"You guys will not be safe," her sister Wakasa asserted.

-Naomi's story-

We settled on a spot all smoky due to the ongoing burning in the dumpsite but safe - other places are no different either.

"My brother's death was a price to last me for my entire life and decided to go full blast with advocacy," she told us.

Her brother's crime was having a sister who openly led a protest for the killing of the 12-year-old girl.

After the incident, Barasa started supporting young children born at the Dandora dumpsite.

"The children were scavenging in the dumpsite; they were so discriminated but I just decided to be their friend which I did for four years. Then I joined mainstream human rights advocacy, but before then I joined the hunger striking mothers at Uhuru Park's Freedom corner," she narrated.

"In 2018, challenges are more complicated than when we were growing up since then, the social fabric was quite strong, and we had a lot of support from the adults."

Has the single mother of four felt worn-out and ready to give up?

"Sometimes I used to feel like I am putting too much burden to my family... my mum would come with the baby to police stations (on the several occasions she would be arrested), but then my family understands, and they would be the ones cheering me," she said.

Seeing women struggle to raise a family, young men dodging police bullets, joining criminal gangs or becoming teenage fathers are some of the things that give her the impetus to carry on with the quest for justice.

"Some people would say no pain no gain and those are the kind of scenarios that push me," she said.

"My biggest focus is making a difference in people's lives. Every day when I wake up, I usually ask God to give me the strength to touch someone's soul and that is sufficient. But in the process, you realise someone was watching and they have even gotten to a level of awarding you, even though it was not the primary focus."

-The award has fuelled my resolve-

Her award comes a time when youths and more so in the slum areas continue to face more challenges.

Then, she says, it was police beatings but they now have to fight for their right to live, grapple with unemployment that leads to desperation and may breed crime, inequalities, enforced disappearances, executions and so on.

But her award has caused excitement among Korogocho dwellers as witnessed by this reporter.

Just like manna from heaven, they stared at the trophy which they fondly referred to as "Okombe" some reading aloud the writings on it.

"I am so happy for Naomi. She has gone through a lot for us," an elderly woman identified as Mama Francis said.

She is the woman who would at some point, when the going gets hard, urges Barasa to march on.

"She is one of the heroines," Barasa said, this time as they pat each other's back.

In a show of gratitude, some chose to give her gifts like cashew nuts, lots of hugs - just what they could afford.

While the ultimate goal for her efforts was to alleviate the pain of her people, winning the award, could have been what was just needed to fire up her more.

While the billowing smoke from the Dandora dumpsite has for years reduced their visibility to a bright future, Barasa says the proverbial "light at the end of the tunnel" is now clearer.

But this, she says can only be sustained and guaranteed, if everyone stays awake.