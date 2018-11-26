Liberia: Gender Min. Highlights Issues for 16 Days Activism

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has frowned on the vicious act of sexual-based violence saying it threatens the livelihood of girls around the world.

Speaking Friday November 23, 2018, at the Ministry's head office on Capitol Bye pass, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta E. Saydee Tarr said the annual observance of the Sixteen (16) Days Activism by nations around the world is meant to highlight the plight of young girls and increase the advocacy for the protection of children against all forms of abuses including rape and sexual violence.

Minister Tarr narrated that this year's celebration which is the 27th edition of the global campaign, is designed to end sexual-based violence against schools-age girls and women who are often sexually abuse by men around the globe.

Minister Tarr stressed that over eighteen thousand eight hundred (18,800) women around the world are sexually abuse at Jobs places something that is posing serious threat to them.

She clarified that the objective of the campaign is to raise citizens' awareness on sexual-based violence committed against women, girls and children in various communities in order to prevent children mainly females from being victimized.

Touching on activities imbedded into this year's celebration of the 16 Days of Activism, she explained that the up-coming program begins at the AME Zion Church in Congo Town on Sunday November 25, 2018 to seek the intervention of God against rape.

According to her, the first phase of the program will be climaxed today Monday November 26, 2018 with a parade through the principal Streets of Monrovia to create awareness on sexual-based violence against women.

Also speaking, the Representative of UN Women Madam Marie Goreth Nigizama expressed concern over the issue of gender based violence against woman saying it causes serious problems for victims and as such measures should be put in place to address the perennial situation of rape cases across the country.

She indicated that Liberia is at a crossroad in fighting gender based violence something that affects girls mainly at the age of 14 to 16 years in the society.

As UN Women, she said, they are calling on civil society groups, traditional leaders, youth groups among others to join them in get rid of such devilish act against girls and women.

She suggested that any men caught in such act must be made to feel the full weight of the Liberian law to serve as deterrent.