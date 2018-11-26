Nigeria: 'Axa Mansard Remains Loyal to Promoting Wellness in the Society'

Following the success recorded at the second edition of Lagos Kids' Mini Marathon held recently in Lagos, the official insurance sponsor of the marathon, AXA Mansard, has assured of its commitment to sports growth and promotion of wellness in Nigeria.

The event, 'Active Kids Rock', was the second edition of what has become a yearly family event in promoting sports and healthy living. It was also an opportunity for families and friends to bond and create memories that will last a lifetime, while promoting a charitable course and inspiring kids to become more physically active for a lifetime from an early age.

Speaking on the event, Group Head, Strategy and Marketing of the insurance company, Kola Oni, said: "We are excited to be a part of this iconic event as we once again partner with St. Saviors School to further promote wellness in the society. Beyond this, it is also an opportunity to contribute towards helping disadvantaged children and ultimately promoting excellent primary education in Nigeria."

Oni added, "At AXA Mansard, we will continue to be at the forefront of health improvement and look forward to making a difference in the lives of kids, young adults and the community at large. Supporting the Kids' Marathon is our way as a leading insurer, of throwing our weight behind the leaders of tomorrow. We remain resolute in making Nigeria and the world at large a healthier place."