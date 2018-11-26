Nigeria: Kano 2019 - Oshiomhole Ignores Bribery Scandal, Endorses Ganduje for Second Term

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, on Sunday, formally endorsed the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for a second term in office despite an unresolved bribery scandal surrounding him.

The governor is facing growing condemnation by Nigerians over viral videos showing him receiving monetary kickbacks from an unidentified contractor.

He has denied the allegations despite the overwhelming evidence first released by online new medium, Daily Nigerian, which was also vetted by PREMIUM TIMES in-house experts.

The governor is at present in court to truncate an investigation launched by the state house of assembly into the matter while the anti-graft agency, the EFCC, has indicated unwillingness to speak clearly on what it is doing to throw light into the allegations.

Mr Ganduje is seeking reelection under the ruling APC and is expected to battle 21 others opposition candidates including a female candidate.

The endorsement by the party, which took place at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano was meant to receive 11 opposition Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirants including 50 known political allies to a senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who fell apart with him. Mr Kwankwaso recently defected from the APC.

Mr Oshiomole who stole the event with dancing, while endorsing Mr Ganduje, said all corrupt politicians that "are regrouping into one political party fold will not escape jail".

"I have said it before that progressive Nigerians will reason positively on how things has been going under APC and realign with us. That's why Mr Ibrahim Shekarau and others reunited back into the APC.

"Those that don't have the fear of God and cope with President Buhari's administration are those that are united in looting public treasury, are now regrouping back to PDP, they have no hiding place. They must face the wrath of the law and we will keep them where thieves are kept."

In his speech, the elated governor, Mr Ganduje, said he wil give President Muhammadu Buhari five million votes iin 2019.

He stated that, "even a blind person will notice a progressive change is in place in terms of infrastructural development in the metropolitan city and the rural areas".

He said his administration introduced rural integrated development which focused on education, health, agriculture, environment, security and roads interconnection.

"APC administration in Kano is in harmony with religious clerics, traditional leaders, business people, youth and others social groups in the state," Mr Ganduje said.

Also at the event, the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru, railed on the opposition PDP.

He said they championed the economic recession faced by APC's administration.

"Any politician with the nation's interest at heart will not disassociate himself with President Buhari's administration because the regime is committed toward betterment of the country and well-being of Nigerians.

"Those people (PDP) are good in concocting things and lies to show people, thank God, people of Kano and Jigawa are wise enough to understand their dubious deals."

Mr Shekarau, senatorial candidate for Kano central, said in 2014 "he had reasons to step aside (from APC), but now he has greater reasons to step into APC again".

He said he will be a committed and loyal member of the party and "will work tirelessly to ensure the success of the party".

Also the vice chairman APC North west, Inuwa Abdulkadir, called on the Kano governor not to be distracted by political adversaries.

Mr Abdulkadir said with the achievements on ground championed by Governor Ganduje, the APC administration in Kano has a brighter chance of reclaiming Kano in 2019.

The event witnessed a large turnout of party faithful including two serving senators, members of the house representatives and state assembly, as well as the state party chairman.