The South African Police Service in Despatch is investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident between a 33-year-old female pedestrian and a grey VW Touran at 00:00 this morning, Monday, 26 November 2018. It is alleged that the pedestrian was crossing the R75 at midnight when she was struck by the vehicle. The 33-year-old victim passed on at the scene and SAPS Despatch are investigating the case. The driver (26-year-old male) did not sustain any injuries in the accident and the name of the victim will be released after she was formally identified.
South Africa: Culpable Homicide Being Investigated By Dispatch SAPS
South Africa
