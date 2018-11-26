South Africa: Culpable Homicide Being Investigated By Dispatch SAPS

press release

The South African Police Service in Despatch is investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident between a 33-year-old female pedestrian and a grey VW Touran at 00:00 this morning, Monday, 26 November 2018. It is alleged that the pedestrian was crossing the R75 at midnight when she was struck by the vehicle. The 33-year-old victim passed on at the scene and SAPS Despatch are investigating the case. The driver (26-year-old male) did not sustain any injuries in the accident and the name of the victim will be released after she was formally identified.