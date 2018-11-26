Eritrea Wins African Cycling Cup 2018

Asmara — Eritrean Men's Elite and under 23 Cycling National team won the road race that was conducted today, 25 November in the streets of Asmara.

In the men's road race that covers 161 km Sirak Tesfom, Dawit Yemane and Daniel Habtemicael all members of the Eritrean National team won Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively. Sirak Tesfom became the cup winner of the Africa Cycling Cup 2018.

In the under 23 men's category Dawit Yemane, Daniel Habtemicael and Robel Tewolde again members of the Eritrean National Team snatched Gold, Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

In the women's road race that covered 80.5 km, Matthee Maroesjka, member of South African national team, Ese Lovina, member of Nigerian National Team and Tsega Gebre, member of the Ethiopian National Team won Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively. The winners of women's under 23 category were Ese Lovina from Nigerian National Team, Berhan Fkadu from Ethiopian National Team and Tigisti Gebrehiwet from Eritrean National Team won Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively.

At the Africa Cycling Cup 2018 that the National Teams of Eritrea, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Egypt, Nigeria, Benin, Uganda and Seychelles took part Eritrea shined with 10 Gold, 6 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.