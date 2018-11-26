Ethiopia: Abiy Stresses Need for Fundamental Reform to Realize Democracy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said fundamental reform is instrumental in realizing genuine democracy in Ethiopia.

Opening a two-day political reform conference today, the premier noted that a profound reform is necessary for Ethiopia rather than revolution.

Underscoring the importance of the conference, he said political commitment makes the pace towards the prosperity of the country swift.

According to Abiy, hatred, conspiracy and killing have been the manifestations of Ethiopian politics which had tremendous detrimental effect on the country.

Ethiopia has gone through revolutions, but that contributed nothing, except polarizing the politics of the country and causing bloodshed.

Moreover, the PM pointed out that not only the winner of a given election should be admired, but also the loser(s). Accepting defeat gracefully should be appreciated since it is the hallmark of democracy.

However, rejections and denials were post-election challenges in Ethiopian politics, he added.

Activists, leaders of competing political parties and high government officials are in attendance of the conference.