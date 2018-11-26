Ethiopia: Education Quality Improvement Program Implementation in Full Swing

Addis Ababa — Full implementation of the General Education Quality Improvement Program for Equity (GEQIP-E) will benefit high performing education institutions, according to Ministry of Education (MoE).

The program launched after six months trial period costs 554 million USD, of which 300 million is loan and grant from World Bank. The remaining sum will be covered by UK, Norway, Finland, USA, and UNICEF, it was learned.

MoE Planning and Resource Mobilization Director, Elias Girma told ENA that the program is unique as it is based on result and centers on equity of women, pastoralists and persons with disability.

A school grant of 1.4 billion birr is thus distributed to schools to support the teaching and learning process, he added.

"Now we have completed the trial phase of the program. Therefore we are fully in the implementation stage. Hence, 1.4 billion birr is distributed to each school to be directly used for the teaching and learning process as school grant in the current Ethiopian fiscal year," Elias disclosed.

Though the budget is fully distributed to the schools and some are fulfilling education equipment, others are lagging as they did not receive the money sent to them through the respective education offices.

According to Elias, the ministry is working to solve this problem with regional education bureaus and to provide training to enhance the capacity.

The director further emphasized that "this project is mainly based on achievement. Thus education institutions with low performance will not benefit from the project."

He pointed out that the strong evaluation and monitoring system in the project helps to fill gaps observed in the schools as the project mainly focuses on the performance of the institutions.

Elias also emphasized on the significance of the role of stakeholders, especially in evaluating the proper utilization of budget and the success of the project.

The General Education Quality Improvement Program for Equity will be completed in 2022.