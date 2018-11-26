Africa: Rwanda Hosts the First Ever Africa Green Growth Forum, Attracting Over 1,000 Players in Green Economy

press release

The first ever Africa Green Growth Forum, has kicked off in Kigali, gathering more than 1,000 investors, policy makers and financial specialists from across the continent to share experiences in green growth and climate resilient development.

Themed 'For A Green and Climate Resilient Africa', the weeklong forum will shine a light on the importance of sustainable economic transformation and signal green growth as a priority for Africa.

The forum started with a High-Level Policy Dialogue on Green Growth and Climate Resilience and the Launch of Rwanda NDC Partnership Plan.

In his remarks, Minister of Environment Dr Vincent Biruta said that Rwanda has already started reaping from various initiatives to promote green economy, citing the successful establishment of the Green Fund as a vehicle for resource mobilisation and investment in green projects.

"Today's Dialogue is one of many dialogues we have held since 2015, to reaffirm our commitment to green growth, take stock of our progress, and engage in conversations on how we can take economic transformation from natural resources-dependent to resources-enriching. Since Rwanda's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy was introduced 7 years ago, we have achieved important milestones. We established the Green Fund to be the vehicle through which resources for climate change initiatives are mobilised and invested" Minister Biruta said.

The Africa Green Growth Forum will encourage private sector investment in green growth, improve the understanding and use of finance as a tool for climate resilience, build partnerships between stakeholders working in Africa's green growth sector and provide a platform for partners to engage and build relationships that accelerate the green growth agenda.

Participants will examine the opportunities that come with green growth as well as some of the challenges impeding its uptake across the continent. The Forum will cover the breadth and depth of these topics through high-level sessions on policy and strategy, technical discussions on climate finance and sustainable infrastructure, green technologies, an exhibition and field visits to local green growth initiatives.

It will also be a time for policy makers from across the continent to share their experience in fostering green growth and for participants to discover new concepts like the Circular Economy, which will be essential for the continent's shared prosperity.

A highlight of the week will be the Africa Green Growth Investment Forum, a one-day event bringing together government leaders and investors to explore the opportunities for green growth across the continent and chart a course for harnessing them. This event will include keynote addresses and a high-level panel featuring government officials and major investors. During the Forum, a concert will also be held at which the Rwanda Green Growth awards will be presented in four categories: industry, media, youth and local government.

The Africa Green Growth Forum is organised by a range of partners including the Government of Rwanda through the Ministry of Environment and its agencies the Rwanda Green Fund and Rwanda Environment Management Authority, the Global Green Growth Institute, the United Nations Development Programme and One UN Rwanda, Climate Investment Funds, the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the African Centre for Climate and Sustainable Development, the Global Environment Facility, the Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance and the African Circular Economy Alliance.