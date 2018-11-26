Liberia: Govt. to Showcase Liberian Products

As part of efforts aimed at promoting Liberian owned businesses, the Liberian Government has announced several Liberian made products will be show cased at this year's Intra Cairo Trade Fair in Egypt, Commerce Minister Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh has disclosed.

Speaking Saturday at a joint news conference in Monrovia, Minister Tarpeh said the intent of show casing products made in Liberia is to attract international market for Liberian entrepreneurs.

He said as indicated by President George Manneh Weah that Liberians will no longer be spectators in the economy, the government has decided to actualize it by supporting and creating avenue for Liberian entrepreneurs to succeed.

Minister Tarpeh said the Intra Cairo Trade Fair will be an opportunity for Liberian entrepreneurs to exhibit products they are producing in Liberia.

The Commerce Minister said the government wants to move Liberia economy from trade based to manufacture based, something he believes, Liberian entrepreneurs who are producing products in the country can greatly contribute to.

Prof. Tarpeh said as part of efforts to strengthen Liberian entrepreneurs, government has decided that whatsoever that is manufactured in Liberia will not be imported.

This, he believes, would help to empower Liberian businesses thereby helping to strengthen the economy.

For his part, the President of Liberia Chambers of Commerce (LCC) Wendell Addy said his institution is collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that the trade fair in Egypt becomes a success for Liberian businesses especially the ones that will attended.

He said LCC intends to market Liberian made products appropriately in the international market.

Addy believes that once Liberian manufacturers begin to generate more foreign currencies, it will contribute to strengthening the economy and address the issue of the exchange rate.

Earlier, the Director of Investment Promotion at the National Investment Commission, Quinton A. Tunis said the commission has attached importance to empowering Liberian entrepreneurs and promised to work with relevant stakeholders to support Liberian owned businesses.

Also speaking Rugie Barry, a Liberian entrepreneur disclosed that on December 8, 2018, there will be street selling of Liberian made produces in Monrovia.

This, she said, is intended to showcase products made in Liberia thereby attracting market for them.

In brief comment on the street selling, Minister Tarpeh said this will be done regularly as a means of supporting and empowering Liberian entrepreneurs.