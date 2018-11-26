Malawi: Drying of Lake Chilwa Worsening Food Situation in Zomba-Nsondole

Zomba — The drying of Lake Chilwa has worsened the state of food insecurity in Zomba-Nsondole in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A.) Nkagula in the district, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

Member of Parliament for the area, Aboo Naliwa disclosed the area's food situation during the official launch of five community technical colleges to be built by the Chinese Government across the country.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Man power Development, Grace Chiumia presided over the launch function.

The Member of Parliament was commenting on T.A. Nkagula's earlier request to government to provide people in the area with food, saying most households were food insecure and, therefore, needed food.

Siding with the chief, Hon Naliwa said it was indeed true most households in T.A. Nkagula were food insecure, but said the situation had been worsened by the drying of Lake Chilwa.

"The food situation in this area has been worsened by the drying of Lake Chilwa. People who relied on fishing in the lake to support their livelihood have nowhere to go now," said Naliwa, adding that cars now could travel on some parts of the lake which were previously covered with water.

He then echoed his chief's request, asking government through Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Man Power Development Grace Chiumia, to live to its promise of not letting anyone die of hunger in the country by providing food to the needy in the area.

T.A. Nkagula told Malawi News Agency his area was food- insecure due to persistent dry spells and the outbreak of Fall Army Worm that ravaged his area last farming (2017/18) season.

Apart from T.A. Nkagula, other areas that are equally food insecure in the district due to last year's drought and outbreak of Fall Army Worms are Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita and Traditional Authority Nkumbira.

In her remarks on the issue, Minister Chiumia said would report the same to the President. She assured people in the area government had already bought maize for those who are food- insecure in the country.

However, she strongly advised communities in the area to ensure they make efforts to conserve the environment, attributing the unreliable rainfall pattern in the country to the destruction of the same (environment).

Sakata Community Technical College in Zomba-Nsondole, where the launch function was held Saturday, is one of the five community colleges that the Chinese Government is going to build across the country.