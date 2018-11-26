South Africa: Police Continue to Fight Criminality Perpetrated At Healthcare Facilities

press release

A suspect, +- 39 years of age, was shot and killed on Saturday, 24 November 2018 at about 12h30, by the police during a car chase at Manganeng village, ga-Sekhukhuni in the Burgersfort Cluster, soon after he and his accomplices committed a business robbery at Manganeng Clinic.

A security officer at the Clinic was allegedly accosted by two suspects and robbed of her 9mm pistol with ten (10) rounds of ammunition. The other suspect remained in the car. The suspects, driving a grey Toyota Avanza, moved from the Clinic and proceeded to a local Tuck-shop at Manganeng village and robbed the owner's three cellphones and an amount of cash.

The police were informed, responded quickly and after noticing the vehicle matching the description given, a car chase ensued. The suspects abandoned the car and ran towards the mountain on foot and in the process, started shooting towards the police who responded by fatally injuring one of the suspects. A firearm with serial numbers filed off, was found in the vicinity. The deceased is unknown at this stage. The three cellphones that were allegedly robbed from the Tuckshop were also found inside the abandoned vehicle. Investigations are continuing to determine the ownership of this vehicle.

The remaining two suspects have since fled to the mountains. Members of the K9 have been activated and are also assisting in tracing these suspects.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has established a Special Task Team to investigate all reported cases that were committed at Hospitals and Clinics and has urged members to be relentless when confronting this scourge. "I have instructed members of this Team to hunt down all perpetrators involved and bring them to book. I also call upon community members to come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of these criminals", said General Ledwaba.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Brigadier James Esbach at 0825760743 or Captain Richard Boshomane at 0798945501 or call the toll free number 0860010111 or may contact the nearest police station.