Malawi: CCVEAs Crucial in Electoral Process

Kasungu — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has underscored the importance of Constituency Civic and Voter Education Advisers (CCVEAs) during the electoral process.

Speaking on Saturday during the opening of CCVEAs training in Kasungu, Commissioner Moffat Banda commended them for a great job they have done in mobilizing people during the registration phases and as part of preparing them for the coming voters verification exercise.

"CCVEAs are playing a very great role of mobilizing as well as teaching people about the electoral process in all 193 constituencies of the country and their work has been commended by several chiefs and other stakeholders, therefore we have organized this training to encourage and shape them in a way that they should continue delivering as they have done in the first part," he said.

Commissioner Banda said that the Commission is ready to conduct the verification exercise which commences on 10th December.

He urged Malawians to go to centres where they registered to check if all their details are correct and intact as this will also be the time for them to take transfers which would be the permit for them to vote where they will be at the day of voting.

"The verification process is very important to every Malawian who registered because this will also be the chance for them to take transfers which will make them able to vote in places they have migrated and believes that they will be on a voting day," the Commissioner said.

Voter registration was done in eight phases starting in some central district of Kasungu, Dedza and Salima and a total of 6.8 million people have registered to vote.