Nigeria: First Paediatrician, Winifred Kaine, Dies At 85, Burial Begins Tomorrow

Foremost Nigerian paediatrician, Prof. Winifred Kaine of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, has passed on at the age of 85.

Born in May 1933 to the family of late Justice Hyacinth Uchenna Kaine at Ossomala in Ogbaru Local Council of Anambra State, Kaine attended St. Mathias Catholic Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos and later moved to Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Lagos, where she made Grade I in 1950.

With the burning desire to become a medical doctor, young Winnie proceeded to the Holy Child College, Blackpool, England in 1951 and later to the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine, University of London, the Post-graduate Medical College and the Institute of Child Health of the same London University where she graduated as a medical doctor in 1958.

Meanwhile, a burial programme released by the family said there would be a wake on tomorrow, November 27, 2018 at her Constitution Road Residence, GRA Enugu and a mass and valedictory session the next day at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital.

On Friday, November 30, 2018, there would be a flag stop at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Enugu, while on Saturday, December 1, her body will leave Boromeo Hospital, Onitsha, to lie in state at Nnam Ossomala, Anambra State and quickly followed by interment after a mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ossomala.

She is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Margaret Kaine Okafor, four grandchildren and many relations.