Somalia: Somali President Attends Key Summit in Kenya

The president of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has arrived in the capital city of Kenya, Nairobi to attend the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference.

The delegation led by President Farmajo was welcomed at the airport by Kenyan authorities.

The historic conference which focuses on environmental protection will be the first-ever Sustainable Blue Conference and will kick off today in Nairobi.

The three-day conference has high global support with over twenty world leaders in Nairobi for the event.

A number of environment-friendly civil society organizations are also in attendance.

The leaders will discuss ways to harness the potential of the oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers to improve the lives of all, particularly people in developing states, women, and youth and Indigenous peoples.

The conference organized by the governments of Japan, Canada and Kenya will be attended by over 4000 delegates including business people and environmental experts representing different countries.

The federal government of Somalia is expected to present its plans towards investment, rebuilding and modernization of its ports since Somalia have the longest coastline in Africa.

Leverage of the latest innovations, scientific advances and best practices to build prosperity while conserving the waters for future generations is a major task.

The Sustainable Blue Economy Conference builds on the momentum of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the 2015 Climate Change Conference in Paris and the UN Ocean Conference 2017 "Call to Action"