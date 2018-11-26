Somalia: Qatar Amir Holds Phone Conversation With Somalia President

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

During the phone call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to boost them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

They discussed the political, security and economic developments in Somalia, and the efforts of both countries in combating terrorism and extremism so as to enhance the unity and stability of Somalia.

President Farmajo expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir for Qatar's support to Somalia as well as its efforts and backing for the fraternal Somali people and providing relief and development aid on a regular basis, especially in the fields of health, education, and infrastructure.

Qatar is one of Somalia's political and economic ally. The Gulf country provided millions of USD in aid and investments in the recent year.

Last year, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a partnership agreement with the Somali government aimed at strengthening its efforts in the area of stability and economic development.

QFFD pledged to support the Somali economy through a $200mn package of projects in the areas of infrastructure, education, economic empowerment and the re-establishment of state offices and institutions.

The agreement provided for the implementation of several development projects, including the construction of the 90km Mogadishu-Jawhar road and the 30km Mogadishu-Afgoye road.

The agreement also includes the rehabilitation of the Somali Government's headquarters, rehabilitation of the building of Somalia's Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, rehabilitation of the building of the Mogadishu Municipality.

Qatar will also launch rehabilitation and construction of the Diplomatic Institute building in addition to Silatech Foundation's support to unemployed Somali youth through vocational and technical training projects in various Somali states.

Somalia has extensive investment opportunities in the livestock, agriculture, mining, sugar and salt sectors, as well as fisheries, which are important economic sectors because of Somalia's long coastlines on the Indian Ocean.

Somalia's most important wealth and exports are agricultural products, livestock, fisheries, coal, uranium, some minerals, salt, and natural gas.

It also has some oil reserves.

There are existing industries in Somalia such as plastics, fish canning, meat processing, and sugar.

Among the most important imports are industrial and petroleum products, foodstuffs, medicines, building materials, cars, light and heavy equipment, electrical and electronic appliances, household appliances and clothing.