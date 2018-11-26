South Africa: New Cape Derby to Open 2019 Varsity Cup

Cape Town — The 2019 Varsity Cup season will start with a derby clash when UCT host newly-promoted UWC at the University of Cape Town on Monday, February 4.

Defending champions Maties' first game is against Wits at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, while UJ will take on last year's finalists NWU-Pukke at the UJ Stadium in Johannesburg.

CUT, who narrowly escaped relegation last year will travel to Pretoria to take on UP-Tuks, who had a disappointing 2018 campaign.

In last year's final, Maties claimed a resounding 40-7 victory over Pukke in Stellenbosch and will be confident going into the season after keeping a host of their players from their winning run.

Varsity Cup manager Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi is ecstatic about the new season, as well as the new and old rivalries taking place.

"It's an always an exciting time as we head towards the Varsity Cup season. We have some great match ups in the first round to get us off to an exciting start.

"It will be great to see Maties take on Wits who gave them trouble last season, and of course, we're excited for what UWC will bring when they play against their neighbours UCT."

The 2019 Varsity Cup will run from Monday, February 4 until Monday, April 15.

Source: Sport24