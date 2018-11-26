Malawi: Bwalo La Chewa Forms Kasungu Chapter

Kasungu — Bwalo la Chewa a registered group of the Chewa tribe on Saturday embarked on establishing district chapters in Kasungu.

According to the Group's National Director of Development and Training (DDT) Rev. McAdamson Nkhoma, the tribe has thought of coming together and unite regarding that they are more but not much visible as Ngoni and Lhomwes in the country.

"After admiring what our friends from other tribes are doing we also thought it wise to converge and form our own group called Bwalo la Chewa for us to promote our culture as well, that's why we have started establishing structures at a district level to bring all the Chewa chiefs together as well as all the people to interact and share some of our cultural values which were forgotten.

And this is the way we see will make us recognisable as of now it looks like we are minority while we make even half of the county's population," he said.

One the members, Kasiyano Batoni of Kachibwi Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Msakambewa in Dowa said the intervention is phenomenal as it would give them back their full identity.

"I'm happy that our fellow Chewas have thought of coming up with this idea of reuniting as our parents were, this will help us much as we will be able to learn some of the Chewa beliefs that have been diluted recently and restore them back," he said.

During the event, the members elected TA Chilowamatambe as chairperson of Kasungu Chapter and the board is yet to announce the date which they will be having annual celebrations in the country despite the annual celebrations they do at their Paramount Chief Gawa Undi in Zambia.

The Chewas arrived in the country around 1200 AD and they are found in all central region districts and other southern districts like Thyolo and Mangochi.