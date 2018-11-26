Uganda: Police Deploy At Besigye's Home

Police have deployed on the streets of Rukungiri town in western Uganda to block the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party planned thanksgiving prayers.

The prayers were scheduled to take place in Rukungiri main stadium today in memory of FDC supporters killed during a political rally in October last year.

Several teargas trucks were Monday morning stationed along several roads including the one that leads from Rukungiri town to the main stadium and Rwakabengo village where former FDC president, Dr Kizza Besigye's country home is located.

Addressing journalists at Rukungiri police station, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Elly Matte said the deployment is intended to stop an illegal assembly.

"The organizers had not fulfilled the requirements stipulated in the Public Order Management Act, so we cannot let them carry out their hidden agenda. They may want to call it a peaceful thanksgiving but in actual sense by the law, it is unlawful," he said.

He confirmed that the party leadership wrote seeking police permission but it was not granted.

"The Inspector General of Police wrote to them and I believe they received his letter informing them not to proceed with their assembly but they are trying to defy his directives," Mr Matte said.

He further noted that there was an ongoing trade show in the stadium and therefore they could not allow FDC party members to carry out their assembly in the midst of a trade show.

By the time of filing this story, the district security committee was engaged in a closed door meeting with the Opposition leaders including the party chairperson for Rukungiri, Mr Roland Kaginda and Rujumbura MP Mr Fred Turyamuhweza.