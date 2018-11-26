Malawi: Lighting Strikes Couple, Kills One in Mangochi

Mangochi — Lightning has killed a woman and injured her husband when it struck them in their house at Katuli Trading Centre in Mangochi Friday evening, Police have confirmed.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Inspector Rodrick Maida, told Mana on Saturday that the wife, Asiyatu Mtikitila, 25, died on spot when the lightning struck her while her husband, Louis Mailosi, 34, sustained multiple burns and he is admitted at Mangochi District Hospital.

According to Police, postmortem conducted on Mtikitila' body at Katuli Health Centre revealed that death was due to electric shock.

Mtikitila hailed from Mbela Village while Mailosi hails from Milonde Village, all in Traditional Authority (TA) Katuli in Mangochi.

This is the first reported incident of lightning strike since the first rains started mid November in Mangochi with reports of roofs of houses and schools being blown off in some parts of the district.