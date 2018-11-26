South Africa: Travellers Urged to Comply With SA's Import Regulations

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) has called all international travellers, who will be visiting South Africa during the festive season, to comply with the country's import requirements for agricultural and related regulated products.

The department said compliance will assist the country in preventing and minimising the potential risk of introducing alien invasive species, foreign pests and diseases that could be associated with imported plants, plant products, animals, animal products and other regulated goods.

"South Africa, like any other country, has a crucial mandate and sovereign right to protect its territory, biodiversity and economy against harm," the department explained.

The country regulates the importation of animals and animal products, liquor products, plants and plant products, honey and honey products, as well as any other potentially harmful materials from other countries into its territory.

"Once a quarantine pest or disease is introduced into the country, we find it difficult and expensive to control and manage, thus prevention is imperative. Furthermore, the importation of certain liquor products with an alcohol content of more than 1% into the country for drinking purposes is restricted, except on the authority of an import certificate issued by DAFF," the department said.

It noted that import conditions may differ according to the country of origin/export, global pest distribution and type of products.

Travellers are advised to contact DAFF offices for detailed information regarding the product to be imported.

For animals and animal products, travellers can call 012 319 7476/ 7500/ 6313, fax 012 319 8292 or e-mail VetPermits@daff.gov.za. For plants and plant products, they can call 012 319 6102/ 6130/ 6207/ 6313, fax 012 319 6370 or e-mail PlantHealthPermits@daff.gov.za.

For information regarding liquor products, they can call 011 971 5138/ 012 319 6137 or e-mail NjokoS@daff.gov.za

"Upon arrival in South Africa, all the imported consignments of above mentioned regulated products must be presented to the DAFF inspectors at the port of entry for compliance inspections, as per import conditions. The consignments may not be removed from the port of entry without written authorisation or before being granted entry by the DAFF inspectors," the department said.

For information on the department's inspection services and procedures, contact the Directorate: Inspection Services at 012 309 8701, fax 012 309 8785 or e-mail ErnestP@daff.gov.za.