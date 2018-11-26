Malawi: Two Arrested for Burglary At Bullets Coach House

Blantyre — Police in Blantyre have arrested two men in connection with the burglary that took place at the residence of Nyasa Big Bullets Coach, Calisto Pasuwa two weeks ago.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Augustus Nkhwazi confirmed the arrests in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Saturday saying the two suspects, Daniel Kamoto, 30 and Patrick kapalepale, 30, were arrested on Friday following Police investigation.

"The two were hiding in Nancholi Townships before being arrested. A travel bag which stolen from the house was recovered which has an inscription Calisto Pasuwa.

"The recovered bag has been I identified by the owner," he added.

Among the items recovered from the two suspects are assorted household valuables such as JVC TV screen, Glorac TV screen, two amplifiers, thirteen twitters, two loud speakers, five laptop bags and two blankets, all estimated at the value of K 650, 000, 00.

Kamoto and Kapalepale are being connected to a series of breakings in New Naperi and Zingwangwa in the recent past.

The two were part of a criminal group that broke into the Pasuwa house during the night of November 14 and 15,2018 through the door, and went away with K 150, 000 cash, 40kg of rice and other valuable electronic equipment.

Kamoto hails from Samela Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kuntaja while Patrick Kapalepale hails from Mankhanamba Village, TA Chiwalo in Phalombe.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of burglary and theft and another charge of robbery with violence.

Police are appealing to the public to continue providing it with information on suspects in their communities, saying it the responsibility of every one to create a society free from crime.