Malawi: Chazama to Support Girls Willing to Go to Back to School

Blantyre — Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social welfare, Cecilia Chazama has promised to sponsor young girls who were once married and are willing to go back to school.

She was speaking Friday evening at Senior Chief Kapeni's headquarters in Blantyre soon after she had launched the 16 days of activism against gender based violence a function which took place at College of Medicine.

The Minister said child marriages was a big issue in the country and that many young women and girls were marrying before completing their education.

She pointed out that in the quest to ending child marriages she would sponsor young girls withdrawn from marriages and were willing to go back to school.

"While we continue lobbying for women's and gender equality rights in Malawi, it is important that every girl child and other vulnerable students complete their education.

"Education will allow young girls to be independent while at the same time make them to fully understand women's rights and be able to voice out once subjected to abuse," Chazama explained.

She urged all female group village heads to champion female education campaign in their communities.

Supporting the Minister's initiative, Oxfam Malawi through End Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) campaign donated bicycles to community volunteers in the district and tasked them to raise issues of anti-gender based violence and importance of girl child education.

"This should be a responsibility for all parents and guardians in making sure that their children are going to school and probably avoiding the torture of being married at a young age," Oxfam Country Deputy Director, Lingalireni Mihowa pointed out.

She said the donation of bicycles was to ease mobility of volunteers as they raise the bar in regards to child marriages and gender based violence.

Senior chief Kapeni hailed the Minister for her keen interest in girls education but her unceasing efforts to end child marriages as well as gender based violence.

"Women have the potential too and as such, they need to take lead even in parliamentary seats. Women should be on the forefront and participate in the countries development.

"So, the more we educate girl children the more we create chances for them to occupy high positions," he added.