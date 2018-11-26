Malawi: Moyale Wings Into Fisd Cup Semis

Lilongwe — Moyale Barracks on cloudy Sunday afternoon winged into the semi- final of FISD cup after sending packing, Blue Eagles with a 3-2 beating at Nankhaka ground in Area 30, Lilongwe.

The win has made the Kaning'ina outfit to join Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers in the last four of the tournament.

The 2017 FISD losing finalist, Moyale invaded the capital with a mission to accomplish to reach the semi for the second consecutive year running.

Capital City soccer fans had a feast with goals galore particularly in the first half of the encounter.

Moyale barracks went into lead two minutes into the game when Sandless Munthali planted home Gift Nyondo's inviting cross beating Blue Eagles goalkeeper, John Soko from close range.

Five minutes later, Munthali was on song when he pulled a trigger which saw Eagle's custodian, Soko tapping it over for corner kick.

Blue Eagles equalized through Stuart Mbungue in the 15 minute when Maxwell Salambula had outpaced Moyale central defender, Boyi-boyi Chima before laying a pass.

Three minutes later, Eagles took a 2-1 lead through Midfielder, Gilbert Chirwa deflected ball in the penalty box from Salambula power packed shot which eluded Moyale goalie, Symon Harawa.

In the 34th minute a well delivered free kick by Moyale left winger, Munthali was curved in by Nyondo before Lloyd Njaliwa levelled the scores.

Both teams went into the dressing for pep talk failing to figure out the outcome of the game which was promising goals.

Just a minute into second half, Eagles striker, Salambula squandered a chance in the box when Moyale defenders, Chima and Victor Mwale had miscalculated eagles move on the right flank but he blasted the ball over.

Moyale hit where it pains most in the 71st minute when their captain, Gastin Simukonda roofed the ball home beating Eagles keeper, Soko for the vital goal of the encounter.

The goal gave Moyale the zeal to push for more as a result just three minutes later substitute, Brown Magaga who came in for Dan Katunga, cross connected by Simukonda but was superbly saved by alert Eagle custodian, Soko.

Both teams made substitution, in the 75th minute, Moyale brought in Wiseman Kamanga for Munthali while Eagles pulled out Gregory Nachipo and Mecium Mhone for Mike Nyondo and Brian Msumatiza and later Mbungue was rested for Dennis Nandolo the move which yielded not results.

Eagles Coach, Derkelk Msakakuona admitted that Moyale were a better side and they approached the game with maturity.

"This is a bad a result to us taking into account that we are coming from strings of defeats. We need to go back and rectify our problems so that we should be able to finish the league well," he added.

Moyale Assistant Coach, Victor Chingoka praised his charges for the commitment to the game saying despite trailing at one point they never gave up.

"We are glad that we have managed to beat Blues eagles three times this season and we knew that this game they will play hard in order to get results," he explained.

Moyale will face Wanderers in the semi-final in a repeat of previous semi finals in Airtel and Carlsberg Cups in 2017 while Bullets will meet the winner of the quarter tussle involving FISD Defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers.