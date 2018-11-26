Malawi: 8 Years Jail for Man Convicted of Stealing K18 Million

Limbe Magistrate Court on Saturday sentenced a 41 one year old man to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing K18 million from a motor vehicle in Limbe.

Limbe Police Deputy Publicist, Widson Nhlane said the convict, Joe Winston and his accomplices who are still at large stole the K18 million meant for workshop payments to employees of Malawi Girls Guide Association on August 26, 2018 which contravenes section 282(C) of the penal code.

"On the day, the Assistant Accountant of the Association Chikondi Mkwiza, had the said cash in her bag when she was traveling to Lilongwe with her workmates from Zomba.

"When they reached Limbe, they parked the car which was properly locked outside Sky Electronics shop whilst going shopping.

"When they came back, they found the door of motor vehicle opened using unknown object and the bag which contained the money stolen," said Nhlane.

Nhlane said Police launched an investigation upon receipt of the report and managed to arrest Wiston who voluntarily admitted to having committed the offence.

"The money is yet to be recovered as some suspects are still at large.

"Winston pleaded guilty in court and asked the presiding Second Grade Magistrate His worship George Chimombo to be lenient when passing judgment considering that he did not consume much of court's time following his plea of guilt.

"Representing the state, Superintendent Dzimbiri of Limbe Police, prayed for a stiffer custodial sentence because of amount stolen and the gravity of the offence," he added.

He said Magistrate Chimombo concurred with the prosecutor and handed him an 8-year jail term to deter would be offenders.

Meanwhile, Police is still on ground to arrest the remaining suspects.

The convict comes from Matewere Village in Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje.