Malawi: Lucius Banda to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2018 UMP Music Awards

The Urban Music Party (UMP) organisers have announced that legendary artist, Lucius Banda will receive the prestigous award of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award is given to individuals who have contributed in a major way to the development of Malawi music industry.

Mphatso Chibota, UMP Events Coordinator said: "Lucius Band was carefully chosen after comprehensive analysis by a panel of local music experts."

Chibota describes the legendary artist as "Epitome of music celebrity in Malawi. He is probably the biggest musical act Malawi has ever produced."

He adds: "We at UMP are excited that Lucius is this year's recipient. He has already done a lot to fulfil his legacy as probably the biggest musical act to emerge from Malawi, an inspiration to multiple generations of artists, transcending genres."

Banda is on record to have helped careers of a lot of big artists some of whom are Dan Lu, Mlaka Maliro, Nepman and Billy Kaunda.

Previous winners of the Lifetime Award include, Tapps Bandawe in 2017, Oscar Thomson in 2016, the late Mafunyeta & Criminal A in 2015, Vic Marley & Black Life Entertainment in 2013, Dynamike & late Faith Chibale back in 2010.

The gala event will be held on Saturday, December 29 at Robin's Park, Blantyre.

Chibota said the categories have been expanded to 20 from 17 last year.

"We have added the Best Afro-Soul Artist/Group, Best Live Act and Humanitarian Award categories to expand the sphere of influence that the awards have on the local music industry," he said.

Chibota said the awards continue to make a significant contribution towards the growth of Malawi music industry especially the local urban genre.

The list of performing headliners includes Purple C, Gwamba, Fredokiss, Kelly Kay, Ethel Kamwendo, and Salama Dancers, with the nominations process to be announced soon.

Other names on the list include Ghetto Gutter Entertainment artists Temwa and Episodz, Toast, , gospel sensational artist Shammah Vocals and young star Eli Njuchi.

Some of the categories are artist of the year, music video of the year, music video director of the year, album of the year and song of the year.