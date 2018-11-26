Ghana: Construction of Cattle Ranch Had Help End Clashes in Afram Plains - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the cattle ranch constructed by Government at Wawase in the Afram Plains South district, had helped to end the acrimony and clashes that had characterised local farmers and nomadic herdsmen over the years.

The construction of cattle ranches at that part of the country is in fulfilment of a campaign pledge the President made in the run-up to the 2016 elections, to help end the numerous clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farmers, which, over the years, had claimed many lives and properties.

Speaking after a familiarisation tour to the cattle ranch, last Saturday, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that government was establishing three additional ranches in Forifori, Chemfeh and Amankwakrom, all in Afram Plains.

With the Wawase cattle ranch currently serving some 3,000 cattle, he indicated that "the success of this facility will serve as the impetus for the establishment and subsequent success of the other ranches."

The President, thus, urged the land owners, cattle owners, to work hand-in-hand with government to guarantee the success of the Wawase ranch.

"Some three weeks ago, there were 450 cattle at this ranch. But today, as a result of government's policies and the harmonious working relationship, we have 3,000 cattle in this kraal. I am hoping that by December, we would have 6,000 cattle. This can only happen if there is co-operation, and when we work together," he added.

On the construction of a bridge over the Volta Lake, President Akufo-Addo said, four companies - two Chinese firms, one Brazilian, and a Germany company, were currently undertaking feasibility studies.

"Once it is completed, it will be presented to the Minister for Roads and Highways, and, thereafter, the contract for construction of the bridge will be awarded. I am confident that the bridge will be constructed, in fulfilment of the pledge I made to you," the President added.