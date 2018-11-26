South Africa: 'Speeding' Red Ferrari Wrecked Outside Houghton Golf Course

A red Ferrari convertible worth more than R5m has been written off in Houghton, apparently over the weekend.

Crime reporting Twitter account Reza shared pictures of the wreck on Twitter on Sunday.

It alleges that the driver "lost control due to high speed" outside the Houghton Golf Course.

In one picture, the sports car can be seen being loaded onto a flat-top tow truck.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 he had no knowledge of the incident.

"It could be that the car was towed without the JMPD being informed," Minnaar said.

He would investigate, Minnaar said.

The wrecked supercar is a Ferrari 488 Spider, which was launched in South Africa in 2016, Wheels24 reported.

It is powered by the 488 coupé's 3902cc turbo-charged V8, which punches out a maximum of 492kW and a maximum of 760Nm. This sports car boasts swift acceleration times: 0 to 100km/h in 3 seconds and to 200km/h in 8.7sec.

It uses a retractable hardtop roof that can be raised or lowered in 14 seconds; even when the car is moving. It's priced from R5.5m.

Twitter users made fun of the expensive accident, with one commenting that "it could probably be polished out".

