Kenya: Gor Ready to Cash-in On On-Demand Kahata

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are ready to cash in on on-demand star midfielder Francis Kahata with Algerian champions CS Constantine having enquired of his services with only seven months remaining in his contract.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has disclosed that Kahata has received an official invitation from the Algerian club which was addressed to Kahata and they have asked the midfielder to tell the club to officially write to the club.

"It will be hard for us to reply to a letter written to an individual player. Kahata came to me and told me he had received the offer and we want to do this the right way," Rachier said on Monday afternoon.

He further told Capital Sport; "We have no problem letting him go because it would not be human of us to come between a player and greener pastures. If they will write to us, we will listen to them and if we agree, then Kahata will go."

