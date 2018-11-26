26 November 2018

South Africa: Police Probe Whether Teen Used Dad's Service Pistol to Kill Himself

Police in Heidedal, outside Bloemfontein, have opened an inquest docket after a 13-year-old boy killed himself - and it is alleged that the teen used his father's service pistol to take his life.

The teenager's father is a police officer.

The specific circumstances leading up to his death are unknown.

However, police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said there was "no foul play suspected at this stage".

She added that "circumstances pertaining to the possible use of the father's firearm will be investigated internally".

