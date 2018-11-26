West Africa: Semlex Wins Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast National Identification Document Contracts

SEMLEX GROUP has signed two major contracts with the governments of Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast for the production of their national identification documents.

This is the third national identification document production contract the group won in West Africa this year.

This year, the SEMLEX GROUP signed another contract with the government of The Gambia for the production of biometric identification cards, visas, driving licences, alien documents, Ecowas identification cards and border management. This project has since commenced and Gambians are continuously queuing to apply for it.