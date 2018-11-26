26 November 2018

The Point (Banjul)

West Africa: Semlex Wins Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast National Identification Document Contracts

Tagged:

Related Topics

SEMLEX GROUP has signed two major contracts with the governments of Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast for the production of their national identification documents.

This is the third national identification document production contract the group won in West Africa this year.

This year, the SEMLEX GROUP signed another contract with the government of The Gambia for the production of biometric identification cards, visas, driving licences, alien documents, Ecowas identification cards and border management. This project has since commenced and Gambians are continuously queuing to apply for it.

Cote d'Ivoire

CFAO Retail and Carrefour enter in partnership with JUMIA

26 November 2018: Adialea, the joint venture between CFAO and Carrefour, has announced the signature of memorandum of… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.