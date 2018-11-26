South Africa: Reiger Park Shutdown Continues As Residents Protest Over Service Delivery

Entrances and exits into protest-hit Reiger Park remain blocked with burning tyres and rubble.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said it was monitoring the situation where residents are reportedly protesting over service delivery issues.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kobedi Mokheseng, the entire suburb on Monday was on total lockdown, with vehicles being prevented from entering or leaving.

Mokheseng said there had been no violence and that there had been no arrests so far.

He said the EMPD, along with the City of Ekurhuleni, was working to bring calm to the area.

"We are working with the SA Police, and other law enforcement agencies are on site, monitoring and investigating. Up to now, there are no casualties reported," said Mokheseng.

Earlier local newspaper, the Boksburg Advertiser, reported that the Reiger Park Community Forum's David Forster had said that the community had been calling for action and for irregularities to be exposed, so that the community's plights and needs were no longer ignored.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Radebe was not available for comment.

Source: News24