26 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Reiger Park Shutdown Continues As Residents Protest Over Service Delivery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Entrances and exits into protest-hit Reiger Park remain blocked with burning tyres and rubble.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said it was monitoring the situation where residents are reportedly protesting over service delivery issues.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kobedi Mokheseng, the entire suburb on Monday was on total lockdown, with vehicles being prevented from entering or leaving.

Mokheseng said there had been no violence and that there had been no arrests so far.

He said the EMPD, along with the City of Ekurhuleni, was working to bring calm to the area.

"We are working with the SA Police, and other law enforcement agencies are on site, monitoring and investigating. Up to now, there are no casualties reported," said Mokheseng.

Earlier local newspaper, the Boksburg Advertiser, reported that the Reiger Park Community Forum's David Forster had said that the community had been calling for action and for irregularities to be exposed, so that the community's plights and needs were no longer ignored.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Radebe was not available for comment.

Source: News24

South Africa

EFF Hits Back At Gordhan With Charges of Their Own

Following charges laid by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan against EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday, the red… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.