Gambia: UDP Reelects Yusupha Cham As West Coast Regional Chairman

The incumbent West Coast Regional chairman for the United Democratic Party, Yusupha Cham, has been re-elected after a landslide victory at a regional congress held in Brikama on Saturday amid a strong Paramilitary security presence.

The highly anticipated UDP West Coast Region Chairmanship finally took place after the first congress was marred with violence between supporters of different candidates vying for the position.

The Saturday congress which was seen as a success saw Yusupha Cham of Sanimentereng Constituency duly elected as the party's regional chairman as he secured 164 votes against his only contender Lamin Jatta, who polled 70 votes from a total votes of 234 cast.

In an interview with reporters shortly after the congress, the chairman-elect, Yusupha Cham and also a political adviser to President Adama Barrow thanked the leadership of his party and the entire West Coast Region UDP militants for the trust and confidence bestowed in him by re-electing as the UDP party chairman.

He rubbished claims that he plays double standard between the party leader, Ousainou Darboe and President Adama Barrow, saying these were false and baseless allegations.

"I am a founding member of the United Democratic Party and I can tell you that since I entered the party, there is no single day that I even decided to leave from being a party member. Yes I can have problems with other party militants but that does not take away my membership from the party. UDP as a party has never been betrayed by me at any level and will never by me at any given circumstance," he said.

Meanwhile there have been some reports of protest outside the congress premises by some angry United Democratic Party militants.