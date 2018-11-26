Uganda: Tycoon Mukesh's Police File Missing in Court

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court on Monday heard that the police file for the case in which city businessman, Shukla Babubhai Mukesh, 56, is accused of fraud is missing.

Mr Mukesh the executive director of Shumuk Aluminium Industries Limited is charged with 13 counts ranging from forgery, uttering false documents and conspiracy to commit a felony all contrary to the Penal Code Act.

The state prosecutor Miriam Njuki informed court that there's no police file so she did not know how far police had gone with inquiries before she asked for an adjournment.

The trial magistrate Stella Amabilis adjourned to December 14, with an order that the file be brought to court on that day.

Mr Mukesh was last Thursday delivered to the court holding cells by DPC Jinja Road Police Station Mr Jackson Muchunguzi but released on bail after the charges against him were read in court.

Prosecution contends that Mr Mukesh and others still at large on or about April 17, 2015 in Kampala District, with intent to defraud or deceive forged a letter for official hand over of Hotel Diplomate in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb.

The letter is purported to have been signed by the deceased Consular of Pakistan Islamic Republic in Uganda Bonny Katatumba.

It is alleged that the accused forged signatures of Anne Grace Katatumba, Angella Katatumba, Rugirwa Katatumba, Ian Katatumba and ASP George William Karyegira.

Prosecution further states that Mr Mukesh and others still at large in November 6, 2017, in Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court in Kampala, uttered six false documents as purported official handover letters of Hotel Diplomate.

On the count of conspiracy to commit the offence, it is alleged that in April 2015, in Kampala business centre, Mr Mukesh conspired to commit forgery and uttering false documents for official handover of Hotel Diplomate.

This is not the first time Mr Mukesh name is mentioned in property wrangle cases with the Katutumba family.

In 2016, Mr Mukesh sued three traders over impersonating Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and defrauding him of $125,000 (about Shs419m).