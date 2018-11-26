26 November 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Sustainable Blue Economy Conference Opens in Nairobi, With Morocco's Participation

Nairobi — The Sustainable Blue Economy Conference, the first global conference on the sustainable blue economy, kicked off Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, with the participation of Morocco.

The kingdom is represented at this three-day event by a delegation led by minister of agriculture, fisheries, rural development, waters and forests, Aziz Akhannouch.

Over 6,000 participants from around the world take part in the conference.

Themed "The blue economy and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development", the conference will discuss the means to harness the potential of oceans, seas, lakes and rivers to improve the lives of all, particularly people in developing states, women, youth and Indigenous peoples.

It will also leverage the latest innovations, scientific advances and best practices to build prosperity while conserving waters for future generations.

The event will capture concrete commitments and practical actions that can be taken today to help the world transition to the blue economy.

