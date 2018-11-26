Uganda/Kenya: Uganda Cranes Striker Among New Faces At Gor Mahia

Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu is among eight new players unveiled by record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Monday ahead of the new season.

Ssekisambu joins from Ugandan champions Vipers after a deal to India fell through.

Others unveiled are left back Shaffik Batambuze, defender Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), returnee midfielder Kenneth Muguna, striker Eric Ombija from Gor Mahia youth, central midfielder Castro Ogendo who is a student at Kenyatta University, left back Geoffrey Ochieng' from Western Stima and striker Nicholas Kipkirui from Zoo Kericho.

"We identify them and take to coaches for approval, all players we recruit are approved by the technical bench led by our technical committee chairman John Pesa, " Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier said in a presser at a Nairobi hotel on Monday.

More to follow...